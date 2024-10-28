ETV Bharat / state

Miss India Nikita Porwal Enters Mahakal Temple Wearing Crown, Stokes Controversy

Ujjain: Femina Miss India Nikita Porwal stoked a controversy after entering the Ujjain Mahakal Temple with a head crown on Sunday. The temple priest lodged a protest against Porwal.

The priest said certain dress codes have been enforced by the committee which every visitor must abide by. God Mahakal is the king of Avantika. Therefore, none can go in front of the king wearing a turban, a cap or a headscarf. However, many times devotees wear a turban, camp crown or scarf inside the sanctum sanctorum, giving the norm a miss.

The priest further said the daughter of Ujjain won the crown, which is a matter of pride, but going in front of Mahakal wearing the headgear is against dignity.

"She should have taken the crown in her hands and placed it at the feet of Mahakal and performed worship. Porwal made the city proud by clinching the Miss India feat, but she should have considered the sanctity of the temple. The temple administration should take care of such things to protect the dignity of the deity," he said.