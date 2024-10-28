ETV Bharat / state

Miss India Nikita Porwal Enters Mahakal Temple Wearing Crown, Stokes Controversy

The temple priest said certain dress codes have been enforced by the committee and none can go into the sanctum sanctorum with a headgear.

Nikita Porwal prays inside the temple
Nikita Porwal prays inside the temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ujjain: Femina Miss India Nikita Porwal stoked a controversy after entering the Ujjain Mahakal Temple with a head crown on Sunday. The temple priest lodged a protest against Porwal.

The priest said certain dress codes have been enforced by the committee which every visitor must abide by. God Mahakal is the king of Avantika. Therefore, none can go in front of the king wearing a turban, a cap or a headscarf. However, many times devotees wear a turban, camp crown or scarf inside the sanctum sanctorum, giving the norm a miss.

The priest further said the daughter of Ujjain won the crown, which is a matter of pride, but going in front of Mahakal wearing the headgear is against dignity.

"She should have taken the crown in her hands and placed it at the feet of Mahakal and performed worship. Porwal made the city proud by clinching the Miss India feat, but she should have considered the sanctity of the temple. The temple administration should take care of such things to protect the dignity of the deity," he said.

Nikita Porwal seeks blessings from the bull at the Mahakal Temple
Nikita Porwal seeks blessings from the bull at the Mahakal Temple (ETV Bharat)

Recently, the temple administration removed an official following a controversy over the entry of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde into the sanctum sanctorum. Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum despite a rule against it, sources said.

The opposition Congress had slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue. Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said Vinod Chouksey, in charge of 'darshan' arrangements, had been removed from his post for alleged carelessness.

Show cause notices have also been served to three security personnel and strict directives issued to stop the recurrence of such incidents, he added. The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 jyotirlinga temples in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

MISS INDIA NIKITA PORWALMAHAKAL TMEPLE COMMITTEEMP TOURISMTEMPLE DECORUMUJJAIN MAHAKAL TEMPLE

