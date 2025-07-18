ETV Bharat / state

UGC Panel Begins Probe Into Balasore FM College Self-Immolation Case, ICC Members Asked To Remain Present

Balasore: Four members of the UGC fact-finding team arrived at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College here on Friday to examine the circumstances which led to the tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old girl student on the college campus on July 12.

The committee headed by Raj Kumar Mittal, UGC member and Professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in New Delhi, will remain in Balasore for two days to probe the incident, sources said. The team comprises three other members including Prof Sushma Yadav, former Commission Member of UGC, Dr Neerja Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University; and Dr Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary of UGC.

As per reports, the UGC panel will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including availability and effectiveness of factors such as institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanism, anti-harassment measures adopted and student support systems.

The fact-finding committee will also examine the status of compliance by the institution to the provisions of the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, notified on 2nd May, 2016, and other guidelines as issued by UGC from time to time, specifically the institution's compliance to the provisions of Regulation 4 of these UGC Regulations stipulating therein the responsibilities of the HEIs. The Committee has been asked to submit a detailed report with findings and recommendations to UGC by July 21.