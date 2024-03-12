Ugandan Woman, 2 Others Held with Cocaine in Dehradun: Police

Dehradun: A woman from Uganda and two others were arrested by police from Rajpur police station area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday. Cociane weighing around 16 gram worth Rs 63,000 was recovered from them.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that the Ugandan national is an active member of the 'Cobra Gang' that supply drugs to college students. The accused, Sanyu Dianah had come to India on business visa. She had arrived in Dehradun from Delhi to supply drug consignments to her agents and peddlers located across the country. On checking Dianah's passport, it was found that she had visited China and many other countries.

Later, two others, a former teacher of a prestigious school and her husband were also held in this connection. Police have identified the accused couple as Ritika Sahni and Sarathi Sahni. According to police, the three were members of the 'Cobra Gang' and supplied cocaine in parties and their main target were college students.

The Ugandan woman used to supply cocaine to the couple who in turn supplied it to students and earned huge commissions in the process, police added.

It has been learnt that Dianah had come to Dehradun to supply cocaine as per the demand raised by the Sahni couple. "During interrogation, Sarathi said that he is the marketing head of a private company and gets cocaine from Delhi and other places. His wife, who earlier worked as a teacher, helped him in supplying the drugs in big parties organised in Dehradun," an officer of Rajpur police station said.

Dehradun SSP said that earlier, Rajpur Police had arrested three members of 'Cobra Gang' with about 42 gram of cocaine. Investigations are underway to find out about all the agents associated with the gang and the areas where it operates.