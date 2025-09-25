ETV Bharat / state

Udupi Youth In Costume Raise Rs 15 Lakh To Build A Home For 90-Year-Old Woman

Udupi: A group of spirited young men transformed a local festival tradition into an act of compassion.

During the Ashtami celebrations in Udupi, it is customary for people to dress in colorful costumes, visit homes, and collect offerings. While many do this for themselves or to fulfill a vow, the group of 30 youth decided to dedicate the practice to a higher purpose- building a new house for a 90-year-old woman living in a crumbling home.



Led by Sachin, a photographer known in the Tulu film industry and popular through his YouTube channel Shutter Box, the team dressed up as movie characters and folk artists. They painted their faces and went door to door across the town, drawing smiles and donations. Even before the event, they had managed to raise Rs 5 lakh through social media campaigns. On the day of Ashtami, their lively performances helped them collect enough to reach a total of about Rs 15 lakh—enough to build an 800-square-foot home.



“This tradition brings joy to people, and we wanted that joy to benefit someone in real need,” Sachin said. “We work hard, roaming all day and night, because we know it will make a lasting difference,” he added.



Aiding a folk artist in need

