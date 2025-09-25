Udupi Youth In Costume Raise Rs 15 Lakh To Build A Home For 90-Year-Old Woman
Led by Sachin, a photographer known in the Tulu film industry, the team dressed up as movie characters and folk artists.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
Udupi: A group of spirited young men transformed a local festival tradition into an act of compassion.
During the Ashtami celebrations in Udupi, it is customary for people to dress in colorful costumes, visit homes, and collect offerings. While many do this for themselves or to fulfill a vow, the group of 30 youth decided to dedicate the practice to a higher purpose- building a new house for a 90-year-old woman living in a crumbling home.
Led by Sachin, a photographer known in the Tulu film industry and popular through his YouTube channel Shutter Box, the team dressed up as movie characters and folk artists. They painted their faces and went door to door across the town, drawing smiles and donations. Even before the event, they had managed to raise Rs 5 lakh through social media campaigns. On the day of Ashtami, their lively performances helped them collect enough to reach a total of about Rs 15 lakh—enough to build an 800-square-foot home.
“This tradition brings joy to people, and we wanted that joy to benefit someone in real need,” Sachin said. “We work hard, roaming all day and night, because we know it will make a lasting difference,” he added.
Aiding a folk artist in need
The beneficiary is a 90-year-old folk artist from Palli village in Karkala taluk. She assists Daiva dancers during performances and is known for narrating paddanas—traditional Tulu ballads. Her current home is so weak that it could collapse during heavy rain or strong wind. The new house, estimated to cost around Rs 15 lakh, will provide her with a safe place to live.
Three years of selfless work
This is not the group’s first effort. For three consecutive years, they have used the festival to raise funds for social causes. In their first year, they collected donations for a child suffering from a serious illness. In the second year, they raised money to help an ashram purchase land—collecting around Rs 25 lakh over two days. During the Covid-19 lockdown, they distributed food kits to about 40 households each day.
“We want to help at least once a year,” Sachin said. “Even a single day of dressing up can bring happiness to the community and real help to those in need.” Through creativity, tradition, and dedication, these young men have shown how a local festival can be a force for good—turning celebration into a lifeline for someone who truly needs it.
