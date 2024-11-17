ETV Bharat / state

Udupi-hit-and-run: Biker Dies After Jeep Hits Motorcycle; Driver Held

The deceased was travelling on Belapu Road in Punchalkadu on November 13 when a jeep from the opposite side hit his bike and sped away.

A videograb of the accident spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Udupi: A biker died after his motorcycle collided with a jeep in the Belapu Military Colony of the district. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed on the roadside. Based on the footage, police arrested the jeep driver and are conducting a further probe into the tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hussain (39), a resident of Belapu. Hussain was travelling on Belapu Road in Punchalkadu at around 5 am on November 13 when a jeep from the opposite side hit his bike head-on and sped away.

The father of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Ummarabba Shirwa police station where he mentioned that the driver of the jeep did not stop the vehicle and fled without taking his grievously injured son to the hospital. Based on his plaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 83, 281,125(b) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and section 134(a&b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The Shirva police registered a case and initiated legal action after detaining the accused, Prajwal Shetty, and the jeep.

Hussain, who was seriously injured, was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi for treatment. Unfortunately, he didn't respond to the treatment and breathed his last on November 14, the police said. It is learnt that Hussain worked as a rickshaw driver.

