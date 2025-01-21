ETV Bharat / state

Udta Himachal! Congress MLA Blames Punjab For Rising Drug Abuse Among Himachal Youth

Mandi: With the drug menace slowly spreading its tentacles in Himachal Pradesh, Congress MLA from Dharampur assembly constituency Chander Shekhar Thakur came up with serious allegations against neighbouring Punjab. The MLA has directly blamed Punjab over rising trend of drug abuse among the youth in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur claimed that several forces from Punjab are involved in pushing the youth of Himachal into the grip of addiction. These groups do not want the youth of Himachal Pradesh to progress, he said.

Speaking on the issue, MLA Thakur alleged, "For decades, many forces of neighbouring state of Punjab have been directly involved in pushing the youth of Himachal into the trap. Punjab wants to ruin Himachal Pradesh, and they are making all sorts of efforts. Whatever their intention is, we will not let them succeed in their plans."

The Congress MLA lashed out at Punjab for its alleged involvement in the distribution of harmful substances like 'chitta' in Himachal, leading to death of youths falling into the trap. Thakur said, "The rising trend of drug abuse in the state has become a matter of concern for the society and the government. The youth here are constantly falling into the trap of drugs like chitta, because of which at least one or two youths are dying every week due to overdose. This is very concerning. Peddlers from Punjab have put in all their efforts to ensure unhindered supply of this drug in Himachal."