Don't Believe In Rumors, Every Minister Functions As Deputy CM: Udhayanidhi Stalin On Elevation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday responded to the ongoing speculations of being given the deputy CM position in the cabinet before his father and CM MK Stalin's foreign tour in August.

Addressing the 45th inaugural function of the DMK Youth Wing in Teynampet in Chennai, DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin said, "All news about my elevation to deputy Chief Minister are rumours. Don't believe in rumours."

Udhayanidhi also expressed his gratitude to the Youth Wing for its support. Earlier, the Youth Wing had passed a resolution backing his elevation. "A resolution was passed that I should be the Chief Minister's deputy. You have made a decision based on rumors and gossips in the media. I had said that all the ministers function as deputy to the Chief Minister. No matter what responsibility comes to me, I will never forget the youth wing. There is a lot of work to be done here," he said

At the inaugural function, he launched district-wise social media pages and training for district and zonal organisational secretaries and other functionaries.

"Just as the political arena is important for meeting people, social media platforms are also significant today. Particularly because the BJP is spreading lies and doing politics by lying. In DMK, the Youth wing is always the primary wing, and it is the closest to the Chief Minister. Youth administrators should work effectively on social media," he said.

In the post-election survey, it has been revealed that women have voted for the DMK to an unprecedented extent. He said that Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vidiyal Payanam, and Pudhumai Penn Scheme have worked in favour of the government.