Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link To Boost Tourism In Region

Jammu: The Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project in the Himalayan terrain will provide a boost to the overall development in the hill region generating immense opportunities for the tourism sector. Experts said this region has the potential to attract tourists from India as well as international level once the commencement of rail services, it will provide better connectivity to travellers to reach from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Member of the Indian Association of Tour Operators Deepak Kumar Bhatnagar told ETV Bharat, "Better connectivity always helps to improve tourism places. If a tourist gets a direct rail link to any place, he/she always prefers to visit there. Visiting Jammu to Kashmir through road transport is so cumbersome task. Once the rail service starts in this stretch, travellers will feel relief, especially during extreme weather."

Another tourism expert, Deepak Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, "There is no doubt that better connectivity will help to increase tourist footfall in the region. At present, middle-class often avoid taking air routes due to high cost and road travel takes so much time."

Explaining the tourism potential in the region, Arun Gupta, president, of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu, told ETV Bharat, "Once the train services start here, it will become a better tourist place as it will provide a cheap mode of transport to reach Kashmir."

"As of now, tourists have to pay heavy prices on airfare for transport to reach Kashmir or come to this side. This new rail line will also connect various villages to visit there easily," Gupta said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice-President, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu, told ETV Bharat, "Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to boost tourism in the area and it will generate more business as well as employment, which will boost the economy. From a commercial point of view, train services from the area will be a boon for village people and small businessmen as heavy tourist footfall will help to increase all kinds of business activities here."

"A large number of devotees visit in Jammu region and go to pilgrim places, but they are not able to reach several other pilgrim destinations due to lack of railway connectivity. Now this new railway link will provide them better connectivity with these pilgrim areas," the Senior Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu said.

Notably, to provide an alternative and reliable all-weather transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government has planned to connect the Kashmir Valley with the Indian railway network through the USBRL project. This project will provide tourism opportunities as 205 km of approach roads connectivity to inaccessible areas and 73 villages to be explored as potential areas for tourists.

Abhinav Anand, president of Trikuta Nagar Traders Association of Jammu, told ETV Bharat, "This new railway link will help to generate more employment in the tourism sector because tourists flow in the region will encourage local people to set up stay homes, budget hotels, local transport and eateries."

On a railway event today held at Jammu Railway Station, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this new railway division as well as rail link will boost the area's economy and tourism.

Expert of the tourism industry, Rakesh Roy, told ETV Bharat, "This rail link will have a positive impact on the tourism sector. A large number of tourists can't afford costly airfare, but now they will get the option to travel at a very cheap cost."