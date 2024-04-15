Udhampur LS Candidates: Know Who Is Richest, Poorest, Most and Least Educated

Srinagar: As Udhampur constituency prepares for the crucial Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19, the spotlight shines brightly on the financial standing of the candidates in the fray. Dr Jitendra Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chowdhary Lal Singh representing the Indian National Congress (INC) and GM Saroori of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) emerge as the key contenders in this electoral battleground. Let's take a detailed look at the candidates, who are vying for a chance to represent this constituency.

The Richest and the Poorest

Wealthiest: Dr Jitendra Singh, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, stands out as the wealthiest candidate with a total gross value of Rs 33,316,327. His assets include fixed deposits, residential properties and valuable vehicles.

Most Modest: Amit Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party holds the title of the most modest candidate with a gross value of Rs 1,55,000, primarily consisting of immovable assets and minimal cash.

The youngest and the oldest

Youngest: At 28 years old, Amit Kumar is the youngest candidate in the Udhampur constituency. Despite his young age, he presents himself with a substantial landholding and a Bachelor's degree from Jammu University.

Oldest: Ghulam Mohd Saroori, aged 71, represents the Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Despite his age, Saroori maintains an impressive total gross value of Rs 4,44,6542, consisting mainly of immovable assets.

The most and least educated

Most educated: Dr Jitendra Singh with an MD from GMC Jammu, holds the highest academic qualifications among the candidates. His educational background aligns with his extensive political experience. Interestingly, 44-year-old Dr Pankaj Sharma also hails as one of the most qualified candidates from Udhampur. Dr Sharma, a resident of Udhampur, has obtained a PhD from the Global Human Rights Trust under the auspices of the Asian International University.

Least educated: Rajesh Manchanda, an independent candidate, has completed his 12th standard from JK Bose. While not the least educated overall compared to other candidates his educational qualifications are relatively lower.

