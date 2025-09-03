UDF, BJP Boycott Global Ayyappa Congregation, Call It 'Political Drama'

Thiruvananthapuram: The 'Global Ayyappa Congregation', scheduled from September 20 at Pampa by the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) aimed at promoting pilgrimage to Sabarimala, has led to a political dispute as both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP have decided to boycott it.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan confirmed the UDF's decision to abstain from the event, terming it a "political drama" and an insincere gathering. "The UDF's participation is contingent on the government reversing its previous stance on allowing women's entry into the Sabarimala temple," he added.

Satheesan criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for changing the UDF's affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting women's entry and blamed it for violating religious customs and failing to drop cases against peaceful protesters, including those involved in the "Namajapa Ghosham," who were defending the temple's traditions.

"It was the LDF government that changed the affidavit submitted by the UDF government in the Supreme Court, turning it into one that supported violations of tradition," he said, alongside UDF convenor Adoor Prakash MP, referring to the entry of women in the menstruating age group into the hill shrine in 2018 following an apex court order.

Satheesan also brought forward claims of financial mismanagement and neglect. He alleged that the state government has not allocated any funds for Sabarimala's development over the past nine and a half years, in contrast to the previous UDF government, which he said had acquired 112 acres for development.

He characterised the current initiative as a last-ditch effort to launch projects with an eye on upcoming elections, calling it an "irresponsible use of public funds." He also stated that his name was included on the organising committee without permission.

The BJP, which had already declared its boycott, echoed Satheesan. State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party would not participate in an event organised by those who had previously "abused Sabarimala traditions and devotees." He questioned the government's genuineness, citing the unresolved police cases against protesters from the 2018 agitation.

In defence of the event, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary MV Govindan Master said the party supports the congregation. He clarified that the issue of women's entry is a "closed chapter" for the government. He accused political rivals of exploiting religion for "communalism" and affirmed that the CPI(M) and the LDF government stand with the interests of believers. TDB president PS Prasanth also indicated that the board would seek to inform the Supreme Court about the shrine's customs and rituals.

The controversy over the congregation highlights the persistent political sensitivity of the Sabarimala issue in the state. Opposition parties accuse the LDF of a calculated shift to regain the trust of Hindu voters before the upcoming local body and assembly elections.

A petition has also been filed in the Kerala High Court, challenging the government's organisation of a religious event as being unconstitutional and non-secular.