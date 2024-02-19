UDF Ally RSP Announces N K Premachandran as Lok Sabha Candidate from Kollam

Kollam: The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), an ally of the opposition Congress-led UDF, on Sunday declared sitting parliamentarian N K Premachandran as its candidate from Kollam constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior RSP leader Shibu Baby john announced the candidature and expressed confidence that Premachandran would retain the seat. Yesterday, another ally of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Kerala Congress (J), had declared former parliamentarian K Francis George as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kottayam constituency.

The date of the general election is yet to be announced. Talking to the media after the announcement, Premachandran said the Kollam seat will be retained by the UDF. "Secular India is currently facing the biggest challenge in its history. We need to revive secular India and only the secular front led by Congress can do that," Premachandran said.

He also attacked the CPI(M)-led Left government in the state, calling it a "complete failure". Early this week, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) partner Kerala Congress (M) had named sitting MP Thomas Chazhikadan as the candidate for the Kottayam seat.

Premachandran's recent lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had triggered a political row in Kerala, with the ruling CPI(M) taking a dig at him pointing out his "closeness" with Modi. The Kollam MP was among parliamentarians selected from different parties with whom PM Modi had lunch at the Parliament canteen on Friday.

While Premachandran justified his accepting the invitation from the PMO saying it was a friendly meeting beyond politics, senior CPI(M) leader and Finance Minister K N Balagopal made fun of him, saying he might have gone as he was so close to the prime minister.

Hailing Modi's friendly behaviour during the meeting, the UDF MP said he spoke in a way that did not give the impression that it was the PM who was speaking.

During the meeting, Modi shared his life experiences, about his daily routine, the days during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and so on, Premachandran further said.