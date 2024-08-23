Uddhav Thackeray Appeals All To Participate In Maharashtra Bandh On Aug 24 For Daughters' Safety

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a Maharashtra bandh on August 24 to protest against Badlapur sexual abuse incident.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged people to unite for the safety of all daughters and also appealed to the BJP leaders to participate in the bandh.

Thackeray appealed to the people of the state to participate in the bandh in large numbers.

"Incidents of atrocities are increasing across the state. Tomorrow a bandh will be observed against such incidents. Barring essential services, everything will be closed in the state. Shops, railways and bus services will remain non operational. Tomorrow's bandh is not for any political interest, but to curb perversity. Therefore, all people of Maharashtra should participate in it and prevent such atrocities from reaching your home," Thackeray said.

He further said, "The outcry over the Badlapur incident was seen through the agitation. The court also took note of the incident. The High Court yesterday pulled the trigger on the state government. The rulers say this agitation was politically motivated but I will say it is the voice of the people."

He said that the "safety of our daughters" is utmost important. But this safety is not being provided by the state government, he said adding that there have been many incidents of atrocities in the state for the last eight days.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also said that police should not come in the way of the bandh. "People from all castes, religions and languages ​​should participate in this bandh. Even BJP supporters should participate in this bandh because, they too have children. If the government tries to make fun of this bandh, then after two-three months public will show the way," said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the school in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane under the POCSO Act in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls in the washroom earlier this month. As per section 19 of the Act, it is mandatory for the authorities to file an FIR on learning about any sexual assault against minor. The school has been accused of not complying with the provision of the Act as it did not lodge a police complaint following the incident.

