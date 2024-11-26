ETV Bharat / state

Uddhav Takes Stock Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Poll Loss; Defeated Candidates Raise EVM Issue

Mumbai: Some candidates of Shiv Sena (UBT) who lost recent Maharashtra assembly polls pointed fingers at the functioning of EVMs during their interaction with the party head Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Thackeray took stock of lacklustre performance of his party at a meeting held at his residence in Mumbai.

Some legislators who lost the polls raised doubts about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), said a former MLA who attended the meeting. Thackeray appealed to the party leaders not to lose hope and work to rebuild the party.

A day earlier, Thackeray met with all victorious MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Thackeray-led party had won 20 out of 97 seats contested in the elections.