Uddhav Takes Name of Chhatrapati Shivaji but Emulates Deeds of Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan: CM Shinde

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde slammed the opposition for indulging in politics over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg's Malvan area.

File photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday launched a searing attack at his rival and predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of doing politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while emulating the deeds of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan. Talking to reporters, Shinde also slammed the opposition for indulging in politics over the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg's Malvan area on August 26.

It is unfortunate that the opposition is playing politics despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and he himself apologising for the "painful" incident, Shinde asserted. He said in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was uprooted with two JCBs (generic term used for construction equipment).

"People of Maharashtra have shown him (Thackeray) his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzebi and Afzal Khani," Shinde said, adding the people of Maharashtra will teach the opposition a lesson. Aurangzeb, the last of the Great Mughals, was a rival to Shivaji and had imprisoned him through deceit. He also executed Shivaji's son and successor Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was killed by the Maratha emperor. Aurangzeb and the Bijapur general are polarising figures in Maratha history and in the state. The CM said the opposition is seeing its defeat as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana has reached beneficiaries in cities as well as villages.

Women were not safe under MVA rule, he said and pointed to arrest of then MP Navneet Rana and demolition of actor and now BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Both are bitter critics of Thackeray.

