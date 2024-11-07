ETV Bharat / state

Uddhav's Sena (UBT) Releases Manifesto; Promises Free Education, Scrapping Of Dharavi Project

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray assured that if the MVA comes to power, male students will also receive free education like female students do.

MVA leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
MVA leader and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping the Dharavi redevelopment project. Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points which need special attention.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, he said. Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA came to power. The MVA will also keep the prices of essential commodities, he said.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it would be scrapped as the project would have ramifications for Mumbai. Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said. Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence. The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs. PTI PR GK

