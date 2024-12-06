ETV Bharat / state

Uddhav Aide Narvekar Extends Good Wishes To New CM Fadnavis, His Deputies Shinde, Pawar

A close aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Narvekar extended his good wishes to Devendra Fadnavis for taking over as new CM of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Aide Narvekar Extends Good Wishes To New CM Fadnavis, His Deputies Shinde, Pawar
File photo of Milind Narvekar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 54 seconds ago

Mumbai: Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and close aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday extended his good wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

In a story on Instagram, Narvekar, whose party is the largest political formation in the opposition in the newly-elected assembly, also wished Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government on December 5 in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

In another story on Instagram, Narvekar paid rich respects to social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

Mumbai: Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and close aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday extended his good wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

In a story on Instagram, Narvekar, whose party is the largest political formation in the opposition in the newly-elected assembly, also wished Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP).

Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government on December 5 in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

In another story on Instagram, Narvekar paid rich respects to social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UDDHAV THACKERAYMAHARASHTRA POLLSDEVENDRA FADNAVISEKNATH SHINDEMILIND NARVEKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.