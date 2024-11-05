Udaipur Tailor Murder Accused Riyaz Attari Admitted To JLN Hospital

Ajmer: Three hardcore criminals including the main accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal murder, Riyaz Attari, were brought to JLN Hospital after their health deteriorated. Doctors are examining them in different departments. The trio were lodged in the High-Security Jail in Ajmer.

Jailor Paras Jangid said Riyaz Attari, Sikandar from Jaipur, serving a sentence in a rape case, and Dilip of Churu, accused of murder, have been sent to JLN Hospital for treatment under the protection of armed soldiers after they complained of pain in the stomach. The trio would be brought back to jail after complete check-ups by the doctors of the concerned departments. The jail cook has also been sent for treatment post deterioration of his health.

Attari had been to the hospital with the same complaint on July 5.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal was killed by two Muslim men on June 28, 2022, for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the last Prophet of Islam. The accused had also shot a video of the murder, which was posted on social media at the time. After the murder, the accused fled towards Rajsamand, where they were caught by the police. The investigation was later handed over to the NIA, which then arrested nine accused in the case of whom one got bail from the court. The NIA also made two Pakistani nationals Salman and Abu Ibrahim accused in the case.