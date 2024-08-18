Udaipur Stabbing: Family Members Of Victim Claim They Are Not Allowed To Visit Hospital; SP Refutes It

Udaipur: Family members of the boy whose stabbing by a classmate triggered communal violence in Udaipur took part in a rally in the city on Sunday, alleging that they were not being allowed to see the victim at the hospital.
A large number of people, including family members of the boy, were part of the rally that began at Mukherjee Nagar Chowk here. Raising slogans, the rally reached MB Hospital, demanding that the family members be allowed to see the boy.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said, "There was some confusion that family members could not meet the boy. But, they are allowed to do so." His condition is stable but critical and soon a medical bulletin on him will also be released, Goyal said.
The SP said that while mobile internet services continue to remain suspended considering the law and order situation, markets were open on Sunday. Additional police force has also been deployed in the area.
A class-10 student allegedly stabbed another boy -- both minors -- at a government school on Friday, triggering communal violence in the city. The injured boy is undergoing treatment at MB Hospital. A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones as news of the stabbing spread. Members of some Hindu outfits also protested the stabbing incident.
Later, the house of the boy was razed by the district administration using JCB machines on Saturday in the presence of police personnel. The house was built on forest land, officials said.
The district administration issued prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people in the city. Mobile internet was suspended in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain shut.
SP Goyal said the boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate was sent to a juvenile home. His father has been detained and is being interrogated, he said.
A police investigation has revealed that a heated argument between two students escalated into a violent attack, as one student refused to give his homework copy to the other. During the lunch break, the accused student took a knife which was kept in his scooter and attacked the boy, leaving him seriously injured. The injured student was immediately rushed to MB Hospital for treatment.
Following the attack, the accused fled from the spot on his scooter. Police said that the accused had purchased the knife for Rs 400 at a fair in Kapasan, Chittorgarh. The investigation is underway.
Udaipur District Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal and MB Hospital Superintendent RL Suman said the condition of the injured boy was stable. A special doctor has also been called from Kota for his treatment, they said. Suman further said that currently a doctor has also been called from Kota to Udaipur and the injured child is continuously being monitored.
Poswal said the patient is in the ICU, so no one other than the family is being allowed to meet him. "Some people are spreading different kinds of rumours, but the student is being treated well," added the District Collector. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More