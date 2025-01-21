Udaipur Saw Record 1.55 Lakh Foreign Tourists' Footfall Last Year, No Of Visitors Most From US

Udaipur: Udaipur, the city of lakes, accounted for footfall of 26,000 tourists from the USA last year, according to the data released by the Rajasthan Tourism Department.

Shikha Saxena, deputy director of tourism, who spoke on the issue, said, "Tourists from across the world are naturally drawn to Udaipur. The city's beautiful lakes add to its allure and charm. US tourists accounted for maximum number of foreign tourists visited here. Tourism was badly hit due to Covid, but post-pandemic years saw a steady flow of tourists here," Saxena said.



Lake City becomes choice of tourists

Udaipur, the city of lakes, famous for its beauty, saw record-breaking tourists last year. The data of the Tourism Department showed 1.55 lakh foreign tourists arrived in 2024. More than 17,000 tourists from Britain and 16,800 tourists from France arrived in the city. According to the trend, the maximum number of tourists would come here from France every year. For the last 3 to 4 years, tourists from the USA are arriving in maximum numbers.



Famous as a wedding destination

Udaipur is known as a favorite spot for weddings. With the changing mood of the weather, a large number of people are seen at major tourist places in the city, famous for its heritage and culture. In Udaipur, tourists throng Jag Mandir, Lake Palace, Sajjangarh, Pichola, Doodh Talai, Saheliyon Ki Bari, Sukhadia Circle, Pratap Gaurav Kendra, Fatehsagar, Shilpgram, Badi Lake and some other places. Tourists also flock to Mewar's revered deity Ekling Temple, Jagdish Temple, Mahakal Temple, Bauhra Ganesh Temple, Karni Mata and Neemuch Mata Temple alongside Ambamata temple.

In Udaipur, tourists throng Jag Mandir, Lake Palace, Sajjangarh, Pichola, Doodh Talai, Saheliyon Ki Bari. (ETV Bharat)

Every year, a large number of tourists visit Udaipur for pre-wedding shoots and royal weddings. During weddings, many Hollywood, Bollywood and political celebrities' family members have been spotted at weddings. Recently, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chaddha got married here. Last year, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, film actress Raveena Tandon's wedding, Kangana Ranaut's brother's wedding, and former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Praful Patel's son's wedding took place in the city. Apart from Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and other famous actors also keep coming to Udaipur.

Udaipur gets many awards

Udaipur has earned applause from various quarters as many international magazines recognised the city as a famous tourist spot. According to Saxena, eight different titles have been received by the city in 2024. Titles like Wedding Destination, Best Location to Visit in December, Favorite City in the World were attached to the city.