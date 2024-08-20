Last Rites Of Udaipur School Boy Stabbed To Death By Classmate To Be Conducted Today

Udaipur: The funeral procession of the 15-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed by his classmate in Udaipur last week and succumbed to his injuries on Monday will be taken out today on Tuesday, August 20. It will be taken out from his residence to Mokshadham in Ashok Nagar where his last rites will be performed.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed in the city to ensure safety and security as people are flocking to bid farewell to the deceased student.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said that despite the efforts of a special team of doctors, constituted to treat the boy, he could not be saved. The death was confirmed by Udaipur IG Ajay Pal Lamba. The child's body was moved to the mortuary under high security and police teams were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

Following the news of his death, a heavy police presence was deployed outside the hospital. His body was placed in the morgue, and shortly after 3:30 PM, a meeting was convened by the hospital administration, which included District Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, among other officials.

Collector Poswal and SP Yogesh Goyal spoke to the family members of the deceased and tried to convince them but in vain as the family refused to claim Devraj's body or carry out the final rites. Devraj's mother demanded that the accused be hanged and only then will they carry out the cremation.

What Actually Happened? Devraj, a class 10 student at the Government Higher Secondary School Bhattiyani Chauhatta in the Girwa area, was stabbed by his classmate with a knife on August 16.

People started gathering at several sites as news of Devraj's death spread quickly around the city, which prompted the police force to quickly seize control of sensitive areas and major intersections.

Shops began shutting down on police orders, despite the city's markets being crowded for Raksha Bandhan. Many people left the market and headed home as a result of the distressing news, which spread frenzy and fear. Communal tensions spread as well as Devraj and his attacker were from different communities.