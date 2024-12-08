Udaipur Ready To Ring In New Year, Christmas; Hoteliers Eye Record Tourist Inflow

Udaipur: Ahead of Christmas and New Year, hoteliers in Udaipur, which is known as the City of lakes, are witnessing a surge in booking requests as large number of both domestic and foreign tourists prepare to flock in the city. According to hoteliers, more than 60% of the city's hotels have been booked so far and all the hotels are likely to be full by the end of December.



Rajesh Aggarwal, senior vice president of apex body of hoteliers, said though every year, a large number of tourists reach Udaipur to celebrate the New Year and Christmas, but he expects a record footfall this year. The rents of hotel rooms during the New Year in Udaipur range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 50,000.



"This time, special packages have been prepared by us for the guests. It includes lunch, dinner, night party in Rajasthani flavours and DJ night. Camping, campfire, and various New Year celebration events have also been lined up for the tourists coming this time,” Aggarwal said.



Speaking on the issue, Shikha Saxena, deputy director of tourism department, echoed the same. According to her, this time, footfall may be more as compared to previous years. “A large number of foreigners are also seeking information about visiting Udaipur, especially people from America, Europe and France besides some other countries. She said Udaipur has also been listed as the 'best city' in foreign magazines.



Hotelier Usha Sharma said that special arrangements have been made for lunch, dinner and night party for the guests coming this time. Apart from this, tourists will get a chance to take part in folk music, folk dance, puppet show and magic show. These days, special arrangements have been made for water games in lakes of Udaipur. Again, Shilpgram fair, which is going to start from December 20, will also be the center of attraction for tourists.



Bollywood's favorite place

Udaipur is also a favorite place of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. Every year, a large number of people reach Udaipur for pre-wedding shoots and royal weddings. Weddings of the family members of many Hollywood, Bollywood and political celebrities took place here. The wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was held here. Apart from this, the weddings of Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut's brother and many other prominent personalities have also taken place in the city of lakes. The wedding of the son of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Praful Patel also took place in the city. Udaipur has been a favorite of Telugu superstars Allu Arjun, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan and other big stars.



Major tourist destinations of Udaipur include Jag Mandir, Lake Palace, Sajjangarh, Pichola Lake, Saheliyon Ki Bari, Sukhadia Circle, Fatehsagar and Shilpgram. Tourists also visit places like Eklingji Temple, Jagdish Temple, and Ambamata Temple.