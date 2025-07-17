ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Police Bust Rs 5 Crore Online Betting Racket Linked To Dubai

Udaipur's Pratapnagar police busted a high-profile online betting racket linked to Dubai, uncovering transactions worth Rs 5 crore and arresting seven accused.

s
Udaipur's Pratapnagar police produce the accused before the media in connection with an online betting racket linked to Dubai. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: The city's Pratapnagar police station on Thursday took major action and exposed a high-profile online betting racket, which was being operated from Dubai. So far, the betting business worth about Rs 5 crore has been done through this racket.

SP Yogesh Goyal said that a special team, formed under the leadership of police station officer Rajendra Singh Charan, raided flat number 807 of Archie Galaxy Apartment located in the Debari area. Seven youths were arrested at the spot who were running an online betting business through laptops and mobiles. The police seized four laptops, 23 mobile phones, 19 ATM cards, five bank passbooks and chequebooks from the spot.

How did they do the betting?

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were betting with the master ID of a particular online betting site on the orders of the kingpin sitting in Dubai. Social media, WhatsApp and mobile apps were used to contact the customers. They were given the facility to play betting by creating sub-IDs. Transactions worth lakhs of rupees were being done every day.

Investigation underway, nationwide Betting Network Suspected

The police are now looking for other accused associated with this online betting network. Technical investigation of bank accounts, mobiles and laptops is being conducted. There is a possibility that this racket may be active not only in Udaipur but also across Rajasthan.

Read more: ED Raids In 'Dabba Trading', Online Betting Case In Mumbai

Udaipur: The city's Pratapnagar police station on Thursday took major action and exposed a high-profile online betting racket, which was being operated from Dubai. So far, the betting business worth about Rs 5 crore has been done through this racket.

SP Yogesh Goyal said that a special team, formed under the leadership of police station officer Rajendra Singh Charan, raided flat number 807 of Archie Galaxy Apartment located in the Debari area. Seven youths were arrested at the spot who were running an online betting business through laptops and mobiles. The police seized four laptops, 23 mobile phones, 19 ATM cards, five bank passbooks and chequebooks from the spot.

How did they do the betting?

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were betting with the master ID of a particular online betting site on the orders of the kingpin sitting in Dubai. Social media, WhatsApp and mobile apps were used to contact the customers. They were given the facility to play betting by creating sub-IDs. Transactions worth lakhs of rupees were being done every day.

Investigation underway, nationwide Betting Network Suspected

The police are now looking for other accused associated with this online betting network. Technical investigation of bank accounts, mobiles and laptops is being conducted. There is a possibility that this racket may be active not only in Udaipur but also across Rajasthan.

Read more: ED Raids In 'Dabba Trading', Online Betting Case In Mumbai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ONLINE BETTING EXPOSEDDUBAI OPERATED BETTING NETWORKUDAIPUR POLICE RAIDONLINE BETTING RACKET BUSTED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.