Udaipur Police Bust Rs 5 Crore Online Betting Racket Linked To Dubai

Udaipur's Pratapnagar police produce the accused before the media in connection with an online betting racket linked to Dubai. ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: The city's Pratapnagar police station on Thursday took major action and exposed a high-profile online betting racket, which was being operated from Dubai. So far, the betting business worth about Rs 5 crore has been done through this racket.

SP Yogesh Goyal said that a special team, formed under the leadership of police station officer Rajendra Singh Charan, raided flat number 807 of Archie Galaxy Apartment located in the Debari area. Seven youths were arrested at the spot who were running an online betting business through laptops and mobiles. The police seized four laptops, 23 mobile phones, 19 ATM cards, five bank passbooks and chequebooks from the spot.

How did they do the betting?

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were betting with the master ID of a particular online betting site on the orders of the kingpin sitting in Dubai. Social media, WhatsApp and mobile apps were used to contact the customers. They were given the facility to play betting by creating sub-IDs. Transactions worth lakhs of rupees were being done every day.