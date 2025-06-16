Udaipur Man Makes World’s Tiniest Gold Replica Of Boeing 787 As Tribute To Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Udaipur: The Air India flight 171, which crashed seconds after takeoff on June 12, in Ahmedabad, claimed the lives of 241 on board in addition to several others in the area where it crashed. While the whole country is mourning this loss, Udaipur’s renowned goldsmith, Dr. Iqbal Sakka, paid a unique tribute to the lives lost. A skilled goldsmith and a world-record holder, Dr. Sakka made the world’s smallest replica of Boeing 787, the aircraft that crashed.

Only 2 Milimeters Long

Dr. Sakka made this replica out of pure 24-carat gold, using 100 miligrams of gold in it. It is just 2 milimeters in length and can be seen clearly only with a magnifying lens. It took him three days to make this, considering the tiny size and the details that went into it.

“I made many replicas before but this comes from the pain I experienced when I got to know of the crash. I wanted to pay my tribute to the passengers lost in the plane crash, apart from the other departed souls,” shares Dr. Sakka, who has more than 110 world records registered to his name.

Dr. Iqbal Sakka talks to ETV Bharat about the world's smallest Boeing 787. (ETV Bharat)

Appeals Government To Auction This

Expressing his desire to utilize this in a meaningful manner, Dr. Sakka has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry, requesting the government to auction this replica. “I have requested the government to auction this and use the proceeds from it to plant a tree in the names of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident. This will ensure it is a meaningful tribute, as it will also be a strong message towards environmental protection,” shares Dr. Sakka.

Dr. Iqbal Sakka with the miniature Boeing 787. (ETV Bharat)

Famous All Over The World

Though he has lost vision in one of his eyes earlier, he makes these stunning miniature artworks in gold, and is famous globally. Earlier, he has been known for making a gold brick, bell, and sandals for the Ayodhya’s Ram temple. He also made a miniature T-20 World Cup trophy apart from a 0.5 mm tricolor flag. Apart from these, he also made the world’s smallest gold book. The 64-page book has symbols of all major religions in the world.