Uttarakhand All Set To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 26

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has taken yet another step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The state cabinet approved the partial amendments to rules to implement the UCC at its meeting on Monday. With this the path for implementation of UCC in the state has been cleared and it is likely to be implemented on Republic Day (January 26).

An expert committee constituted by the government for making partial amendments to the rules had sent its report to the state's Law Department. After examination of the report by the Legislative Assembly, a cabinet meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the day where the UCC was approved. At present, the Model Code of Conduct is in force for municipal elections. Due to this, the Uttarakhand Government had sent a letter to the State Election Commission seeking permission to hold a cabinet meeting.

After getting permission from the State Election Commission, a meeting of the cabinet was convened in the Secretariat. The vital topic for discussion in the cabinet meeting was to approve the Uniform Civil Code. During the meeting that lasted for around half an hour, the cabinet approved the rules. It is expected that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 26.

Earlier Chief Minister Dhami had said, “The Uniform Civil Code law of Uttarakhand, following the basic spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas (with everyone’s cooperation, with everyone’s development, and with everyone’s trust), will give a new direction to society.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the UCC of Uttarakhand in Rajya Sabha. He said that every state with a BJP government would bring in the UCC the way it was done in Uttarakhand. Dhami claimed that the law would open new opportunities for the empowerment of people, especially women and children of “Devbhoomi.”.