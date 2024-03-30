UCC Will be Implemented in Assam After Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state after the conclusion of Lok Sabha Elections.

Chief Minister Sarma's remarks came on the sidelines of the party meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan, the state BJP headquarters on Friday March 29.

Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Karimganj, Nagaon will see a triangular contest and the BJP will eventually win. The BJP has no competition in 11 seats. In Nagaon there will be a triangular fight between the Congress-AIUDF-BJP. "

Meanwhile, referring to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Bora, Chief Minister Sharma said that “if Bhupen has a desire to become the Chief Minister, then he will have to come to the BJP”.

Pertinently, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah earlier this week refuted claims by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's remarks of Borah joining the BJP ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an election campaign rally in Lakhimpur constituency of the state on April 6. In addition to preparing the strategy for this campaign meeting, a detailed discussion was held on how the working party members of the AGP and UPPL and Gana Shakti, the other constituents of the BJP led alliance will campaign in coordination for the impending polls.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is gearing up for a marathon campaign across the state from April 1 to April 15.