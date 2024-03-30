UCC Will be Implemented in Assam After Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking on the sidelines of the party meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan, the state BJP headquarters, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state once the general elections conclude later this year.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state after the conclusion of Lok Sabha Elections.

Chief Minister Sarma's remarks came on the sidelines of the party meeting at Vajpayee Bhawan, the state BJP headquarters on Friday March 29.

Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Karimganj, Nagaon will see a triangular contest and the BJP will eventually win. The BJP has no competition in 11 seats. In Nagaon there will be a triangular fight between the Congress-AIUDF-BJP. "

Meanwhile, referring to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Bora, Chief Minister Sharma said that “if Bhupen has a desire to become the Chief Minister, then he will have to come to the BJP”.

Pertinently, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah earlier this week refuted claims by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the latter's remarks of Borah joining the BJP ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

It is worth mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an election campaign rally in Lakhimpur constituency of the state on April 6. In addition to preparing the strategy for this campaign meeting, a detailed discussion was held on how the working party members of the AGP and UPPL and Gana Shakti, the other constituents of the BJP led alliance will campaign in coordination for the impending polls.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is gearing up for a marathon campaign across the state from April 1 to April 15.

  1. Read more: 'Not Paying Tax Is Denying Benefits to Poor': Himanta Attacks Congress
  2. Netizens Slam Himanta for Posting Video 'Demeaning' INDIA Bloc Parties
  3. Himanta Sarma Govt Repeals Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act in a Step Towards UCC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.