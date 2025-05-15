UAS Bengaluru Holds 59th Convocation; Governor Thawarchand Gehlot Awards Gold Medals Among

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, marked its 60th year of establishment by hosting its 59th convocation ceremony at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, GKVK campus. The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who distributed gold medals to meritorious students.
The ceremony was presided over by UAS Vice Chancellor Dr S V Suresha, with Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor N Cheluvarayaswamy in attendance. The convocation address was delivered by Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO.
Addressing the graduates, Dr Awasthi said, “This is the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. Agriculture is more than just food production—it is the backbone of our economy, the heartbeat of rural communities, and essential to our ecological balance.”
Governor Gehlot congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the contributions of faculty and staff. “The university has played a crucial role in transforming agriculture through integrated farming systems, sustainable practices, mechanisation, and land reforms,” he said.
Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy highlighted UAS Bengaluru’s academic and research achievements. He noted that the university has consistently ranked among the top State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) in India and has produced a significant number of Agricultural Research Scientists through the ARS and ASRB recruitment.
“The university has played a vital role in the success of the Green Revolution in Karnataka and continues to lead in agricultural education, research, and extension,” he added.
Vice Chancellor Dr Suresha also congratulated the students, encouraging them to embrace future responsibilities and opportunities. He presented a summary of the university's progress over the past year.
This year, a total of 1,271 degrees were awarded: 871 bachelor’s, 311 master’s, and 89 doctoral degrees. A total of 126 gold medals and 24 donors’ gold medal certificates were distributed to 63 students.
Of the medal recipients, 49 were girls and 14 were boys. Girls won 104 gold medals and 19 donor certificates, while boys received 22 gold medals and 5 certificates. Among doctoral graduates, 30 gold medals were awarded; master's students received 62, and undergraduates received 58.
The convocation not only celebrated academic success but also highlighted UAS Bengaluru’s longstanding contribution to sustainable agriculture and food security in the region and across the country.
