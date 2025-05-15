ETV Bharat / state

UAS Bengaluru Holds 59th Convocation; Governor Thawarchand Gehlot Awards Gold Medals Among

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, marked its 60th year of establishment by hosting its 59th convocation ceremony at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, GKVK campus. The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who distributed gold medals to meritorious students.

The ceremony was presided over by UAS Vice Chancellor Dr S V Suresha, with Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor N Cheluvarayaswamy in attendance. The convocation address was delivered by Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Awasthi said, “This is the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. Agriculture is more than just food production—it is the backbone of our economy, the heartbeat of rural communities, and essential to our ecological balance.”

Governor Gehlot congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the contributions of faculty and staff. “The university has played a crucial role in transforming agriculture through integrated farming systems, sustainable practices, mechanisation, and land reforms,” he said.