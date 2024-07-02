UAPA Tribunal Says Asking For Plebiscite in J&K is Secessionist Activity: Amit Malviya

Hyderabad: BJP leader and IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday informed that the UAPA Tribunal has stated that asking for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir is secessionist activity and an offence under anti-terror law.

Malviya said this has been mentioned by the Tribunal in its 148-page judgement on June 22 while upholding the ban on terrorist Masrat Alam’s organisation, Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction). The Centre had banned the organisation in December last year and Alam has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, he said.

Alam's organisation had contested against the ban claiming it fights for self-determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir and a plebiscite as per UN resolutions of 1948. The Tribunal had rejected the claims while giving its nod to the Centre's decision to ban the organisation.