UAPA Tribunal Says Asking For Plebiscite in J&K is Secessionist Activity: Amit Malviya

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Taking to his X handle, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya informed about the UAPA Tribunal's judgement on confirming the ban on Masrat Alam faction. He said that Alam is lodged in Tihar Jail while his organisation was banned by the Centre in December.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: BJP leader and IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday informed that the UAPA Tribunal has stated that asking for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir is secessionist activity and an offence under anti-terror law.

Malviya said this has been mentioned by the Tribunal in its 148-page judgement on June 22 while upholding the ban on terrorist Masrat Alam’s organisation, Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction). The Centre had banned the organisation in December last year and Alam has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, he said.

"Asking for Plebiscite in J&K is Secessionist Activity and Offence Under Anti-Terror Law, Rules UAPA Tribunal. The UAPA Tribunal has said this in a 148-page judgement on June 22 while upholding the ban on terrorist Masrat Alam’s organisation – Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction). The Centre had banned the organisation in December last year and Alam has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail," Malviya tweeted.

Alam's organisation had contested against the ban claiming it fights for self-determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir and a plebiscite as per UN resolutions of 1948. The Tribunal had rejected the claims while giving its nod to the Centre's decision to ban the organisation.

Malviya had earlier stated that Jammu and Kashmir was brought to the path of prosperity after the Narendra Modi government abrogated the Article 370. He had even blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's "disastrous policies" for failing to ensure peace there.

"J&K was perpetually on the boil, thanks to Jawaharlal Nehru’s disastrous policies, which had ruined the state, till Modi Govt abrogated the discriminatory Article 370, and put it on the path to prosperity," Malviya had tweeted on Monday.

