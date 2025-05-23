Typing His Way Into Guinness World Records, Kadapa Boy Praneeth Makes India Proud

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Praneeth Kumar from Kadapa had a dream sparked by a YouTube video of a child breaking a Guinness World Record in typing. He felt he would bet this feat and decided to work in the direction. He nurtured the thought and turned it into a mission. Today, he holds the same record, with pride. And all this he did when kids his age usually spend time scrolling phones or watching videos.

Praneeth is the younger son of Constable Sivaprasad and Lakshmi Reddemma, and recently cleared the Class 10 exams with excellent scores. From a young age, he was fascinated by the keyboard and that fascination turned into a fierce passion.

Typing His Way Into Guinness World Records, Kadapa Boy Praneeth Makes India Pro (ETV Bharat)

Highly inspired by his elder brother Likhit Kumar, who has already bagged an India Book of Records title for typing, the fire was lit in Praneeth. But his brother veered into academics, while Praneeth decided to take his passion much further. "I used to practice three to four hours a day, even when my fingers hurt," says Praneeth.

His consistent practice paid off and Praneeth now holds two Guinness World Records, two India Book of Records titles, one Wonder Book of Records. And one of his proudest feats is to type English alphabets A–Z in record time, blindfolded!

As his parents beam with pride, they say, "We are happy and overwhelmed to see him achieve so much at a tender age. He has a dedication rare to find in the children these days, particularly beyond academics.” His father, Sivaprasad says the kid has outgrown their expectations. "He is doing what even I could not achieve,” says brother Likhit.

Now, Praneeth is all set to join classes for higher studies, but he has no intentions of slowing down on the keyboard. He wants to push boundaries in both technology and typing, and break even bigger records. From Kadapa to the world stage, Praneeth wants to write his typing story at a speed not many can think of reaching.