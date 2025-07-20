Typing Error Shocks Haryana Family With Rs 1.45 Crore Power Bill

Karnal: A family in Haryana's Karnal was left devastated after a typing error made them receive an electricity bill of Rs 1.45 crore. The electricity department officials later acknowledged it to be a typing mistake.

Vinod, who lives in Kunjpura village, had set up a saw machine at his home in 2014. Soon after, his electricity meter started showing very high readings. He told the power department about this problem, but they did not fix it.

Because of the high usage, the department charged him Rs 12,000 extra, which Vinod paid. Later, he got another bill for Rs 1.2 lakh for using 21,000 units of electricity. Vinod asked them to check his meter, but the department said he must pay the full amount. Frustrated, Vinod took the matter to court.

The family has been without electricity for one and a half years now. Their son Kamal says the last bill was Rs 1.3 lakh, out of which his father paid Rs 90,000. Then came the shocking bill of Rs 1.45 crore. When Vinod went to the electricity office for help, they told him to meet the Power Minister, Anil Vij, directly.

Tarun Jain, an officer from the electricity department, said a worker made a typing error while preparing the bill. Instead of writing Rs 14.51 lakh, they accidentally typed Rs 1.45 crore. The officer confirmed that the family actually owes Rs 14.51 lakh, which has been pending for a long time. This case is already being heard in court.