Two-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Hot Oil Pan During Uncle's Engagement Ceremony In Bhopal

Bhopal: A two-year-old boy died of severe burn injuries after he fell into a pan of hot oil in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the child had come to attend his uncle's engagement ceremony and was playing near the area where dishes were being cooked. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

Nishatpura police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey said, "The engagement ceremony of Rajesh Sahu's brother, a resident of Shiv Nagar, was held at a garden. After the programme, all guests had left and the family members sat down for meal. Suddenly, Rajesh Sahu's younger son, Akshat Sahu (2), who was playing there, reached the place where food was being cooked. The cook was frying 'puris' when the boy tripped and accidentally fell into the pan while it was being taken off from the oven."

Upon hearing the loud cries of the child, parents and relatives rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. Doctors stated his condition to be critical with severe burn wounds. He died during treatment at the hospital on Tuesday.

On information from hospital, a police team reached the spot, and a case was registered in connection with the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem and statements of the family members have been recorded, police said.