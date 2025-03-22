Two Youths Murdered By Slitting Throats In UP's Kakori, Families And Villagers Stage Protest

Lucknow: Two youths were brutally murdered by slitting their throats and their bodies were dumped on the outskirts of the village. The incident occurred on Friday night at Barkata village, located in the Kakori area, Uttar Pradesh. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but police suspect enmity as a possible reason. Following the double murder, the victims' family members staged a protest, demanding strict action. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and assured them of a thorough investigation.

According to the police, Rohit Lodhi and Manoj Lodhi, residents of Pankheda village in the Kakori area, left home in the evening, saying they were attending a party. Both set out on the same bike. However, around 9 PM on Friday night, they were found murdered in Barkata village.

A large crowd gathered at the spot after the incident, prompting a heavy police deployment from multiple stations. Senior officers arrived to assess the situation. The victims' families and villagers expressed their outrage, demanding justice.

ACP Kakori Shakeel Ahmed confirmed that the bodies were discovered outside the village and that both victims had been murdered. The police managed to pacify the protesting families by assuring them of swift action. Investigative teams are actively working to apprehend the suspects, with authorities treating the case as a possible act of rivalry.

Manoj was pursuing ITI, while Rohit was employed in the railways. DCP West Vishwajeet Srivastava stated that Inspector Kakori received information about the discovery of two bodies late at night. A forensic team was sent to examine the scene. A case has been registered based on the family's complaint, and the investigation is underway.

