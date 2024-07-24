Two Youths In Unnao's Naubatpur Die After Exposure to Methane Gas While Stuck In Well

Unnao: Two youths who had gone down into a well to save a baby goat here on July 23 fainted after inhaling poisonous gas and was rushed to the local hospital but was declared 'brought dead'. The deceased have been identified as Laal and Bablu, both residents of the Naubatpur village.

The fire brigade and police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and managed to recover the bodies and sent them to a medical institute but could not save them. Post-mortem is underway, police said.

Laal, a resident of the aforementioned village located in the Kotwali Safipur area of ​​​​Unnao, had a baby goat that fell into the well built in the courtyard of the house late on Tuesday night. He went down the well with the help of a rope to rescue the animal but was not successful.

Witnessing Laal's pain, his neighbour Bablu came to his aid and climbed down the well. A long time passed but both did not come outside with the goat. Worried, their family members called out their names several times but no response was heard from inside of the well.

The villagers then tried taking them out of the well but could not do so due to the darkness of the night. About an hour later, the helpless villagers informed the police and fire brigade about the incident who rushed to the spot, took both the youths out of the well in an unconscious state, and admitted them to a hospital.

FSO Shivram Yadav said that the well was dry and deep which led to a gradual accumulation of garbage. This enhanced moisture in the well which led to the production of the methane gas. "It is being speculated that both of them died due to exposure to methane which is poisonous and fatal," he added.