Two Youths Found Dead In Rewari Guest House, Probe On

Rewari: Two people were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Guest house in Haryana’s Rewari, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place inside the Royal Guest House in Dharuhera city, they said.

The incident came to light when their families reported that they were not answering calls. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, broke the window and recovered the bodies, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kadaru Kishan (37) and Chenni Sinha (47), both residents of Bich Palli, Andhra Pradesh, the investigating officer said. The duo had travelled from Hyderabad to visit a company in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on December 22, he added. They had been staying at the guest house since then, returning each night after visiting the company.

Hotel manager Sandeep Kumar said that the room was due to be vacated in the morning. However, when the two did not respond to calls or open the door, the police were informed. Upon entering the room, one body was found on the bed and the other on the floor, both still wearing shoes. A liquor bottle was also found in the room.

The Dharuhera Sector 6 police station team retrieved the bodies, which have been sent to Rewari Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed. The cause of death remains unknown and an investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

