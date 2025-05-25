Two Youths Drown During Police Raid On ‘Gambling Den’ In A Rajasthan Village

Dholpur: At least two youths drowned on Saturday after jumping into the Parvati River during a police raid on an illegal gambling den here in Rajasthan, officials said.
The deceased were identified as Shatrughan alias Plaza Ram Gurjar (35) of Thekuli village and Atar Singh Kushwaha (36) of Kolua Ka Pura.
Police said three people jumped into the river to escape a raid on a gambling den, but only one of them could be rescued. “A woman threw her saree into the river and helped him to come out of the water,” they said.
The incident took place in Kolua Ka Pura village after a police party raided a gambling den in the Kaulari police station area following a tip-off. “As police and officers arrived at the spot, several suspects fled while three of them jumped into the river,” police said.
“Both youths drowned in the anicut. It appears to be an accident,” said Kaulari Police Station in-charge Harendra Singh. “A rescue operation was launched with help from local divers, and both bodies were recovered.”
The incident led to the chaos and tensions in the village, with relatives of the deceased and other villagers accusing the police of high-handedness during the raid, which prompted them to flee.
Many villagers also held a protest, refusing to release the bodies and demanding a fair investigation. However, officials rejected the claims and said police worked to manage the situation.