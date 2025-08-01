ETV Bharat / state

Two Youth Tied To Tree, Thrashed Over Love Affair In Gujarat's Panchmahal

The victims had eloped with girls from the village and were thrashed by the latter's families.

Two youth were tied to a tree and thrashed by several people over their affair with girls from Tadwa village in Shahra taluka of Panchmahal district.
The accused in police custody (ETV Bharat)
Panchmahal: Two youth were tied to a tree and thrashed by several people over their affair with girls from Tadwa village in Shahra taluka of Panchmahal district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which Shahra police swung into action and nabbed 10 villagers for their alleged involvement in the incident. The victims, Raiji Nayak and Pintu Nayak of Mithapur village were reportedly in love with two girls from the village. They had allegedly eloped with the girls to Mahmudabad in Kheda district where they worked as daily wagers.

When the girls' families got to know of the matter, members of their families including Arjun Nayak, Ishwar Nayak, Mahesh Nayak and 10 others went to Mahmudabad and brought Raiji and Pintu to Tadwa village. They then tied Raiji and Pintu to a tree and thrashed them. After the incident's video went viral Shahra police inspector SL Kamol started a probe and nabbed 10 accused for their alleged involvement in the incident. It is alleged that the girls were also beaten up by their families at the village.

Police also seized a Maruti Eeco car from the accused. A case has been registered and further probe into the incident is on, said police.

