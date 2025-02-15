Two Youth Brutally Murdered By Liquor Traders In TN's Muttam Village, Accused On The Run

Mayiladuthurai: Tragedy struck the quiet and peaceful Muttam village under Perambur police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district, after two local youth were brutally murdered, allegedly by local liquor traders.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the pervasive issue of illegal alcohol sale and the violence that often accompanies it. The victims, identified as 25-year-old Harish, a polytechnic graduate seeking employment and 20-year-old Harishakthi, an engineering student, reportedly confronted the liquor traders about their illicit business. The war of words got worse as the two young men were stabbed to death by the accused identified as Rajkumar, Thangadurai, and Moovendan, all allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade in the area. Residents claimed that the accused have a history of violence and intimidation and often targeted those who dared to challenge their operations. Local sources indicate that a recent police raid in Muttam had led to the arrest of Rajkumar, who was later released on bail, further fueling tensions in the village.

The double murder has ignited widespread anger and fear within the village. Following the incident, the villagers staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the heinous crime. They also called for stricter measures to curb the illegal liquor trade, which is responsible for crime and violence in the region. Mayiladuthurai SP visited the crime scene and met the deceased's families. A case has been registered at Perambur police station, and a manhunt launched to apprehend the accused. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. The community of Muttam is now grappling with the loss of two young lives, while demanding justice and a safer environment for their families.