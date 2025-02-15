ETV Bharat / state

Two Youth Brutally Murdered By Liquor Traders In TN's Muttam Village, Accused On The Run

The youth had confronted the liquor traders about their illegal business and were stabbed to death by three illegal liquor traders.

Tragedy struck the quiet and peaceful Muttam village under Perambur police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district, after two local youth were brutally murdered, allegedly by local liquor traders
Harishakthi (Left) and Harish who were murdered by illegal liquor traders at Muttam village in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Updated : Feb 15, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

Mayiladuthurai: Tragedy struck the quiet and peaceful Muttam village under Perambur police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district, after two local youth were brutally murdered, allegedly by local liquor traders.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the pervasive issue of illegal alcohol sale and the violence that often accompanies it. The victims, identified as 25-year-old Harish, a polytechnic graduate seeking employment and 20-year-old Harishakthi, an engineering student, reportedly confronted the liquor traders about their illicit business. The war of words got worse as the two young men were stabbed to death by the accused identified as Rajkumar, Thangadurai, and Moovendan, all allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade in the area. Residents claimed that the accused have a history of violence and intimidation and often targeted those who dared to challenge their operations. Local sources indicate that a recent police raid in Muttam had led to the arrest of Rajkumar, who was later released on bail, further fueling tensions in the village.

The double murder has ignited widespread anger and fear within the village. Following the incident, the villagers staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the heinous crime. They also called for stricter measures to curb the illegal liquor trade, which is responsible for crime and violence in the region. Mayiladuthurai SP visited the crime scene and met the deceased's families. A case has been registered at Perambur police station, and a manhunt launched to apprehend the accused. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. The community of Muttam is now grappling with the loss of two young lives, while demanding justice and a safer environment for their families.

Mayiladuthurai: Tragedy struck the quiet and peaceful Muttam village under Perambur police station limits in Mayiladuthurai district, after two local youth were brutally murdered, allegedly by local liquor traders.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the pervasive issue of illegal alcohol sale and the violence that often accompanies it. The victims, identified as 25-year-old Harish, a polytechnic graduate seeking employment and 20-year-old Harishakthi, an engineering student, reportedly confronted the liquor traders about their illicit business. The war of words got worse as the two young men were stabbed to death by the accused identified as Rajkumar, Thangadurai, and Moovendan, all allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade in the area. Residents claimed that the accused have a history of violence and intimidation and often targeted those who dared to challenge their operations. Local sources indicate that a recent police raid in Muttam had led to the arrest of Rajkumar, who was later released on bail, further fueling tensions in the village.

The double murder has ignited widespread anger and fear within the village. Following the incident, the villagers staged a protest, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the heinous crime. They also called for stricter measures to curb the illegal liquor trade, which is responsible for crime and violence in the region. Mayiladuthurai SP visited the crime scene and met the deceased's families. A case has been registered at Perambur police station, and a manhunt launched to apprehend the accused. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. The community of Muttam is now grappling with the loss of two young lives, while demanding justice and a safer environment for their families.

Last Updated : Feb 15, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU CRIMELIQUOR TRADEYOUTH MURDERMURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.