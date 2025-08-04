ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Killed By Leopard At Village In Gujarat's Gir Somnath

The leopard sneaked into a hut and carried the child to a tree a kilometre away from Bhacha village.

A leopard killed a two-year-old child at Khodiar Dhar area in Bhacha village on Una Dhokadwa Road on Monday
Published : August 4, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

Gir Somnath: A leopard killed a two-year-old child at Khodiar Dhar area in Bhacha village on Una Dhokadwa Road on Monday.

The victim, Rajveer was sleeping with his father Bhapatbhai Solanki in a hut when the leopard sneaked in and caught hold of him. The leopard carried Rajveer to a mango tree around a kilometre away from the hut. As locals spotted the leopard on the tree and started screaming, it left the child and ran away.

However, Rajveer had succumbed to his injuries by then. Personnel of Forest Department from Jashadhar including forester Virbhai Chawda rushed to the village and took Rajveer's body to Una Civil Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, personnel of Forest Department have set up a cage to catch the leopard.

On Sunday, a leopard had entered a house in Dolasa village in Kodinar taluka. However, the owner of the house locked the house from outside. The leopard was later tranquilised by personnel of Forest Department and put in a cage. Four days back, a 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a lion at Kankiya village in Gir Garhda taluka.

As incidents of attacks on humans by lions and leopards have witnessed a rise in villages of Gir Somnath district, locals have demanded stricter patrolling in rural areas by the Forest Department.

