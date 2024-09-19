ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Girl Trapped In Pit Rescued After 20 Hours In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan): Locals and rescuers burst into loud cheers as two-year-old Neeru Gurjar, who was trapped in a deep pit near a bore well, was finally rescued after 20 hours at Jodhpuriya village of Bandikui in Rajasthan's Dausa on Thursday, reports said.

Neeru slipped into the pit on Wednesday while she was playing near the bore well. After the locals failed to rescue the girl, they informed the local administration about the matter.

The NDRF and SDRF team were engaged in the operation to take the girl out safely. A pit about 35 feet deep was dug near the borewell and a 20 ft pipe was inserted up to the pit to reach the girl and save her.

The girl was finally rescued on Wednesday after 20 hours of hectic efforts by the rescue team as per reports. She was immediately shifted to the hospital for a mandatory health check-up and then reunited with the family.