Watch: Two-year-old Boy Trapped in Borewell in Karnataka Rescued after 20 Hours

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Rescuers on Thursday April 4 safely pulled out a two-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell while playing outside his house in Vijayapura district of Karnataka after a 20-hour-long operation, sources said.

The toddler Satvik, the son of Satish Mujagonda and Pooja Mujagonda, was pulled out of the borewell on Thursday afternoon and shifted to the ambulance stationed at the spot along with a medical team. Satvik fell into the uncovered borewell near his Lachyana village of Indi taluk of Vijayapura on Wednesday evening while he was playing there. The boy is believed to have fallen head first and is trapped at an estimated distance of 15-20 feet.

The rescue operation to pull out the boy started at around 6 pm on Wednesday. The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police, revenue department officials, local panchayat members and fire and emergency department officials.

An official said that the rescue team dug about a 20 feet deep ditch adjacent to the borewell from which a 5 feet tunnel was drilled to reach the boy. The operation was hampered by hard rocks, the official said.

While the rescuers tried to reach out to the boy, the rescue team ensured a continuous oxygen supply for him to ensure his survival. A team of doctors and health officials also have been deployed to the spot even as an ambulance had also been kept on standby.

The borewell was dug by the boy's father to grow sugarcane and lemon on a four acre plot of land. The youth of the village held a special pooja and prayed at the shrine of Siddappa Maharaja of Lachyana village for the boy's life.

Karnataka minister MB Patil hoped that the boy would soon be reunited with the family. ''The incident of a 2-year-old child falling into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi taluk of Vijayapur district has stirred my heart. I have directed the district administration to carry out an operation at a rapid pace to save the child. I am getting updates moment by moment. We all pray that the child may be safely reunited with the parents,'' Patil posted on X.