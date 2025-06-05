ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Trapped Under Debris After Mishap At Bhilwara Mines, Rescue Operation Underway

Bhilwara: At least two workers remained trapped under the debris after a large stone collapsed on Wednesday evening during mining work in Dadiya village under Basda Gram Panchayat in Bagor police station limits of Rajasthan.

Receiving information, Bagor police and local administrative officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of a crane and JCB machine.

Bagor police station in-charge Bhanwarlal Jat said the mishap occurred at a feldspar and quartz mine. "Two labourers Rajuram Jat of Bajaya Kheda village and Udayram Bhil of Purohit Kheda village, both aged 22, were working inside the mine when the accident happened. They were trapped under the rubble," he added.

As the mine is nearly 150 feet deep, officials are undertaking the rescue operation with extreme caution. A large hydraulic machine and an ambulance were also pressed into service at the mishap site.