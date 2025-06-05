ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Trapped Under Debris After Mishap At Bhilwara Mines, Rescue Operation Underway

As the mine is nearly 150ft deep, officials are undertaking the rescue with extreme caution. A large hydraulic machine and ambulance were pressed into service.

Two Workers Trapped Under Debris After Mishap At Bhilwara Mines, Rescue Operation Underway
Two Workers Trapped Under Debris After Mishap At Bhilwara Mines, Rescue Operation Underway (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 1:13 AM IST

Bhilwara: At least two workers remained trapped under the debris after a large stone collapsed on Wednesday evening during mining work in Dadiya village under Basda Gram Panchayat in Bagor police station limits of Rajasthan.

Receiving information, Bagor police and local administrative officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of a crane and JCB machine.

Bagor police station in-charge Bhanwarlal Jat said the mishap occurred at a feldspar and quartz mine. "Two labourers Rajuram Jat of Bajaya Kheda village and Udayram Bhil of Purohit Kheda village, both aged 22, were working inside the mine when the accident happened. They were trapped under the rubble," he added.

As the mine is nearly 150 feet deep, officials are undertaking the rescue operation with extreme caution. A large hydraulic machine and an ambulance were also pressed into service at the mishap site.

The condition of the trapped workers is still not known. Once the large stone is removed, we can confirm whether they are alive or not, the police official said.

Meanwhile, officials of the mining department also arrived for an inspection of the mishap site. While an investigation is on to find out whether the mining activity was being carried out legally or not, officials said next course of action will be as per the outcome of the findings.

Till filing of this report, rescue operations were still underway.

