Two Workers Die, One Hospitalised Due To Gas Leak At MRPL Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two workers died and one fell ill following a gas leak incident in the oil movement section of Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra (33) from Prayagraj and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala.

According to preliminary information, the two workers had climbed to inspect a fault on the upper platform of Tank FB7029 A (Dry Slop Service, Floating Roof). They were later found unconscious on the platform. Both were provided first aid and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

A third worker, Vinayak Mageri from Gadag, who climbed the tank to rescue the unconscious men, was also affected and admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru. His condition is stable, and he is under medical supervision.

MRPL's Chief General Manager – Corporate Communication Dr Rudolph VJ Noronha stated that a high-level committee comprising Group General Managers has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation. Relevant legal authorities have also been informed about the incident.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said, "Two senior operators were found unconscious on top of the tank platform at MRPL. They were rescued and taken to Srinivas Hospital, where they died during treatment. A minor H2S (hydrogen sulfide) gas leakage appears to have occurred, which the workers likely inhaled despite wearing masks. The leakage has since been fixed by the MRPL fire and safety team, and the area is now declared safe. The deceased were experienced operators. A case will be registered based on the statements of the victims' families."

The tragic incident has raised serious safety concerns at MRPL. While an internal committee has been formed for investigation, authorities are expected to take further action following the families' statements. The exact cause of the gas leak and the circumstances leading to the deaths will be clarified after the inquiry.

