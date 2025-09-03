Two Women Killed, 15 Injured After Rocks Fall On Bus In Shimla

Rampur: Two women passengers were crushed to death and 15 were injured when the private bus they were travelling in came under falling rocks due to a landslip on the National Highway 5 near Bithal Kali Mitti in the Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday. The accident led to a traffic snarl on the stretch.

The injured, of whom three are said to be serious, were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri for treatment. Those who lost their lives were identified as Lakshmi Virani of Maharashtra's Jalgaon and a woman from Nepal.

According to an eyewitness, the hills were trembling when the bus was passing, and big rocks started rolling down, crushing the roof of the bus. The passengers were panicked as everything happened so quickly. Locals rushed to the spot, rescued those trapped inside and took them to the hospital.

Locals said frequent landslides in the last few days have made the area dangerous. Despite this, no alert was issued to the passengers in advance.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the people to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

A rock that crushed into the bus. (ETV Bharat)

Pradeep Kumar, the superintending engineer responsible for the section of National Highway 5 where the incident took place, said, "Two women died due to a rock falling on a private bus, and about 15 passengers have been injured. The condition of some of the injured undergoing treatment is said to be critical. Due to heavy landslide on the route, there was a long traffic jam. The administration has deployed bulldozers to clear the road. Commuters are advised not to travel on this stretch as it can turn dangerous."

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20, the state has witnessed 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 121 major landslide incidents. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3,523 crore this monsoon so far, according to official data. Naina Devi has received 198.2 mm of rain since Monday evening, the highest in the state. Manali got 89 mm of rain, Rohru 80 mm of rain, Mandi 78.2 mm, Dharamshala 76.3 mm, Kukumseri 74.2 mm, Chamba 72 mm, Bhuntar 69.7 mm, Jot 61.2 mm, Nahan 59.7 mm, Baggi 58.5 mm, Keylong and Una (57 mm each), Nadaun 53 mm and Olinda 50 mm.

At least 340 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, while 41 are missing since the monsoon began, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data showed. As many as 2,180 power transformers and 777 water supply schemes were disrupted across the state on Monday, it added.