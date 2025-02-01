ETV Bharat / state

Spending Nine Days With Mother's Body: A Tale of Helplessness Of Sisters In Hyderabad

Secunderabad: Two young women kept their mother's body with them for nine days after her death as they lacked the financial means to conduct her last rites.

The incident that took place in Warasiguda in Hyderabad came to light after the sisters told the neighbours about their mother's death and the local police station was informed.

Lalitha (45), sole bread-earner in the house lived a hard life with her daughters, Ravalika (24) and Yashwita (22). Her husband, Raju, had abandoned them in 2020. After this, she had raised her daughters with the help of her mother. However, Lalitha's life took a tragic turn when her mother passed away recently.

Following her mother's death, Lalitha moved to Bouddhanagar with her daughters six months ago. Their financial struggle deepened as they failed to pay rent for three months. Afraid of being evicted from the house, Lalitha sought time from her landlord to clear her rent dues till January 21. However, on January 22, she passed away in her sleep, leaving her daughters devastated.