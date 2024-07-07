Missing BSF Women Constable From Gwalior Academy Sparks Abduction Buzz, CCTV Footage Reveals Duo Spotted In Murshidabad

Gwalior: The mysterious disappearance of two women constables of the Border Security Force from Gwalior's Tekanpur BSF Academy for over a month has sparked speculation of abduction.

CCTV Footage Shows Two Constables Missing From Gwalior BSF Academy Found in Bengal; Probe On (ETV Bharat)

They are identified as Constable Shahana Khatoon and Akanksha Nikhar, who are posted in the Assistant Training Center (ATC) wing of the BSF. Sources said both fled to Bengal's Murshidabad district, which borders Bangladesh.

Akanksha Nikhar is a resident of Jabalpur, while Shahana Khatoon hails from Murshidabad. Akanksha's mother has accused Shahana of kidnapping her daughter hostage in Gwalior. CCTV footage confirmed that they were at Gwalior railway station at the time of their departure. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and intelligence are investigating the matter.

A month after the disappearance, Akanksha Nikhar's mother came to Gwalior police and alleged that her daughter was befriended by Shahana Khatoon, and after that, she took her daughter to Kolkata.

According to her mother, the Kolkata BSF has clarified that both of them are in Kolkata. Additional Superintendent of Police of Gwalior, Niranjan Sharma, also said that both disappeared from the hostel of the women's academy and were seen together at the railway station.

Soon after that, when the Bilua police station received information from BSF and investigated, both were seen boarding the train together at Gwalior railway station. From where they first reached Delhi, they withdrew money from an ATM there and then left for Murshidabad.

The intelligence investigation agency alerted the missing constables, who were last seen at Delhi Railway Station. Security has been increased in Bangladesh and West Bengal by the BSF for further investigation.