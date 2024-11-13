Two Women, Child Drown In Water Tank In Balotra

Balotra: A 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son drowned while trying to save her minor sister-in-law, who had fallen into a water tank to escape after fire broke out in their house due to short-circuit in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Wednesday. All three bodies were fished out of the water and declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

The incident took place in Dhanwa village this afternoon. Neetu Kanwar (23) had dived into the water tank seeing her 16-year-old sister-in-law falling into it while trying to escape from the fire. Neetu's son, who was following his mother, too fell into the tank and all three were drowned.

On information a team from Sindhari police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The three bodies were taken into custody and have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Sindhari police station officer Suresh Saran said an information about three deaths in Dhanwa village was received this afternoon. "As per preliminary information, fire broke out in a room of the house due to short circuit. The family members carried water from the tank to extinguish the flames when the incident occurred. The case is being probed from all angles," Saran said.

According to the family members, the 16-year-old girl fell into the tank while drawing out water and her sister-in-law attempted to save her. The woman's son too fell into the tank while accompanying his mother, they said.