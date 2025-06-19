Two Women Charred To Death; Five Others Injured As E-Rickshaw Catches Fire In Bihar

By Dev Raj

Patna: At least two women of a family were charred to death while five others received severe burn injuries when the e-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, caught fire in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Thursday.

The incident occurred on National Highway – 27 near Berua villa under the Gaighat police station area in the district. The vehicle was travelling from Muzaffarpur city to Madhubani.

“Two people have lost their lives in the incident. Prima facie, the e-rickshaw battery caught fire, and the flames engulfed the entire vehicle. We are further investigating the case,” Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar told ETV Bharat.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kamrul Khatoon, 52, while the police were uncertain about the name of the other. The injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital. They have suffered more than 40% burns.

Kamrul was completely charred on the seat of the e-rickshaw, and only her skeleton was found after the flames died down. The other woman died while being taken to the hospital.

Incidentally, Kamrul was undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur and was discharged today (Thursday). Her family had come to pick her up and were returning to Madhubani to attend the marriage of a relative.

Kamrul’s son Sajid Hussain was driving the ill-fated vehicle.

“The fire broke out suddenly and spread all over very quickly. We could not jump and escape immediately because the e-rickshaw was moving at around 30 kilometres per hour,” Sajid told ETV Bharat.