Two Women Among Four Wanted Naxalites Surrender Before Police In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, four Naxalites including a Naxalite commander have surrendered before the police, officials said. The surrendering Naxalites were active in the Kuemari Area Committee of North Bastar Division.

A police official said that the four Naxalites surrendered before the police on Thursday morning after being influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy. The Naxalites who surrendered include two women and two men Naxalites and they carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh.

Kanker SP IK Ellesela said that Surjanna alias Sitay Korram, one of the four Naxalites who surrendered before the police was the Kuemari LOS commander and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head. A total of 24 cases are registered against her from 2007 to 2024, the SP Kanker said.

According to the SP Kanker, Korram was involved in an attack by the Naxalites in 2010 in which 27 soldiers were killed in Narayanpur.

Kuemari Area Committee member Naresh alias Lakku Punem, another Naxalite who surrendered before the police carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head as per the SP. Lakku, the SP said, was involved in five Naxal incidents from 2013 to 2023. Besides, Kuemari LoS members Sagar alias Ganga and Anju alias Sarita Shori, who also surrendered before the police carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each. Both have been involved in 12 Naxal incidents from 2017 to 2023, the SP said.

Incentives Given: A police official said that all the four naxalites who surrendered before the police have been given an incentive amount of Rs 25,000 each.