Two-Wheeler Thief Who Dared Police, Arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The KR Pura police arrested a man for stealing two-wheelers from not only Bengaluru city but also from neighboring states. He had been challenging the police to arrest him with a photograph on his WhatsApp profile.

The accused is identified as Prasad Babu and 100 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 1.45 crore were seized from him, police said. City Police Commissioner Dayanand said, "Based on the information given by the accused, at least 100 two-wheelers worth Rs 1.45 crore of various companies including 24 Royal Enfield Bullet, 16 Suzuki Access and 16 Bajaj Pulsar were seized. At least 51 cases of theft were registered in Bengaluru, Kolar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by owners of two-wheelers of whom 49 are being traced."

Babu, a resident of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh who has studied till Class V, had been stealing two-wheelers for three years. He targeted two-wheelers parked in front of his house and stole them by breaking the handle lock. Babu had been living in KR Pura for a few years and worked as a driver and mechanic. He came from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka by bus in the morning and steal bikes in the evening. He stolel two-wheelers from neighboring states including Bengaluru and Kolar and sold them at throwaway prices, police said. Babu was arrested by a team led by Inspector B Ramamurthy of KR Pura police station from near Hoskote toll plaza.

Babu posted a photograph of a Telugu film actor with police chasing behind him as his WhatsApp profile and challenged police to arrest him. He confessed to have stolen as many as 23 bikes within limits of KR Puram police station. The police informed that the accused was arrested based on his movements captured on CCTV.