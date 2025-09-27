ETV Bharat / state

Two Wetlands from Bihar Take Indian Ramsar Sites To 93

New Delhi: Two more wetlands from India made it to the Ramsar list, bringing the count of wetlands of international importance to 93 from 91 in the country.

The wetlands are Gokul Jalashay in Buxar district and Udaipur Jheel in West Champaran district of Bihar. The two wetlands have a total area of 448 hectares and 319 hectares, respectively, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Wetlands are vital ecosystems that play a crucial role in preserving ecological equilibrium, fostering biodiversity, and offering numerous ecosystem services that are essential for human existence. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international agreement established in 1971, outlines the framework for the conservation and prudent utilisation of wetlands worldwide. This document examines the Ramsar sites located in India and the sustainable management of wetlands for the health of both humanity and the planet.

India is a contracting party to the Ramsar Convention, which was signed in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971. To date, a total of 93 wetlands in India, encompassing an area of 13,60,719 hectares, have been designated as Ramsar Sites of International Importance.

From 1981 to 2024, a total of 85 wetland sites have been designated as Ramsar sites, and the highest number designated during the said period was 19 in 2022, according to ministry data.

"India strengthens its commitment to wetlands conservation with the addition of two new Ramsar Sites from Bihar - Gokul Jalashay (448 ha) in Buxar district, and Udaipur Jheel (319 ha) in West Champaran district," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared on X.