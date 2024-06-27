Two Villagers Injured In IED Blast In Dantewada

Dantewada: Two villagers was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near the outskrits of Gufa village under Barsoor police station area. The victims, Jururam Katlami, a resident of Gufapara Manganar and his sister were returning home from nearby Salepal village, where they had gone to perform the last rites of their mother.

It has been learnt that they had stepped upon a pressure-activated IED that had been planted by the Naxals, while walking back home. The villagers informed the security forces after which they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two were first brought to Barsoor Primary Hospital by ambulance. Then, they were shifted to the district hospital. Both are currently undergoing treatment and have been stated to be in stable health condition.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said a large number of Naxalites are regularly surrendering as part of the 'Von Varratu' (return to your home) campaign.

"As the Naxalites are angry, they have been targeting the innocent villagers. Two villagers were injured in the IED blast and referred to the district hospital for better treatment. Now they out of danger. In the coming days, more Naxal operations will be conducted to give a befitting reply to the Naxalites," Rai said.