ETV Bharat / state

Two Villagers Injured In IED Blast In Dantewada

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Two villagers were returning to Gufapara Manganar from Salepal village when they stepped upon a pressure-activated IED. They were taken to the primary healthcare centre and then referred to the district hospital in Dantewada.

Two Villagers Injured In IED Blast In Dantewada
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dantewada: Two villagers was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near the outskrits of Gufa village under Barsoor police station area. The victims, Jururam Katlami, a resident of Gufapara Manganar and his sister were returning home from nearby Salepal village, where they had gone to perform the last rites of their mother.

It has been learnt that they had stepped upon a pressure-activated IED that had been planted by the Naxals, while walking back home. The villagers informed the security forces after which they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two were first brought to Barsoor Primary Hospital by ambulance. Then, they were shifted to the district hospital. Both are currently undergoing treatment and have been stated to be in stable health condition.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said a large number of Naxalites are regularly surrendering as part of the 'Von Varratu' (return to your home) campaign.

"As the Naxalites are angry, they have been targeting the innocent villagers. Two villagers were injured in the IED blast and referred to the district hospital for better treatment. Now they out of danger. In the coming days, more Naxal operations will be conducted to give a befitting reply to the Naxalites," Rai said.

Dantewada: Two villagers was injured in a Naxalite IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near the outskrits of Gufa village under Barsoor police station area. The victims, Jururam Katlami, a resident of Gufapara Manganar and his sister were returning home from nearby Salepal village, where they had gone to perform the last rites of their mother.

It has been learnt that they had stepped upon a pressure-activated IED that had been planted by the Naxals, while walking back home. The villagers informed the security forces after which they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two were first brought to Barsoor Primary Hospital by ambulance. Then, they were shifted to the district hospital. Both are currently undergoing treatment and have been stated to be in stable health condition.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said a large number of Naxalites are regularly surrendering as part of the 'Von Varratu' (return to your home) campaign.

"As the Naxalites are angry, they have been targeting the innocent villagers. Two villagers were injured in the IED blast and referred to the district hospital for better treatment. Now they out of danger. In the coming days, more Naxal operations will be conducted to give a befitting reply to the Naxalites," Rai said.

TAGGED:

IED BLASTNAXALSTWO VILLAGERS INJURED IN IED BLASTDANTEWADAIED BLAST INJURES VILLAGERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.